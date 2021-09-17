Norman Wells RCMP charge man with child sex offences

Police in Norman Wells have charged a 44-year-old from Newfoundland with luring, exploiting, and sexually interfering with children.

In a news release on Friday, RCMP said Grant Carey had appeared before a judge in Newfoundland and was released on conditions. He will appear in court in Norman Wells at a date to be determined, police said.

RCMP accuse Carey of offences involving at least three children before he returned to Newfoundland.

“The alleged offences are believed to have occurred in Norman Wells between January 1, 2019 and June 24, 2021,” the news release stated.

“Mr Carey may have had contact with other youth in the community. As Mr Carey may have had employment in our neighbouring territory of Nunavut, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, we extend the request for anyone with information to bring it to your local RCMP detachment.”

Anyone with information “related to potential criminal offences involving Mr Carey” can contact the Norman Wells detachment at (867) 580-1111, police said.

RCMP said their investigation began on June 24 after police in the Sahtu community received a “report of alleged sexual offences involving a 44-year-old man and a youth.”

Carey faces three charges of sexual interference, two charges of child luring, two of making sexually explicit material available to a child, one of sexual exploitation of a young person, and one of invitation to sexual touching. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

“Investigations into allegations of sexual offences that involve youth are a priority for the RCMP to investigate in an appropriate manner and with sensitivity to the young victims,” said Norman Wells detachment commander Cpl Chris Whynot in a statement.

“We encourage anyone who believes they have information that involves potential further victims to please come forward.”