Police seize liquor as Behchokǫ̀ alcohol ban begins

RCMP said they seized 27 bottles of vodka and whisky destined for Behchokǫ̀ as a month-long temporary liquor prohibition in the community began.

The seizure at a checkstop outside the community on Wednesday – the day the prohibition came into force – was reported by police in a news release on Friday.

The Tłı̨chǫ Government said Behchokǫ̀ applied for the prohibition, which is issued by the NWT government, “due to public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity.”

RCMP said the seizure came just before midnight on Wednesday.

Officers reported seizing 20 375-ml bottles of vodka and whisky, five 1,140-ml bottles, and two 740-ml bottles.

However, RCMP said no charges were being contemplated.

“Factors that contribute to decisions on charges related to liquor regulations include probability of conviction and the time and effort to take the persons through the judicial process,” police said in a statement.

“By removing the alcohol from the distribution chain, we effectively contribute to reducing the harm caused by the sale and distribution of illegal alcohol.”

Behchokǫ̀ is under three consecutive 10-day prohibition orders that will run from September 15 until October 12. Nobody can consume, purchase, sell, or transport alcohol within the community’s boundaries during that time.