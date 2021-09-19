Advertisement.

Exposure advisory for Hay River’s Chase the Ace, Doghouse bar

People who attended Hay River’s Chase the Ace on Friday evening or the town’s Doghouse bar are told to monitor themselves for symptoms of Covid-19.

In an exposure advisory on Sunday, the NWT government said the warning applied to anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who was at the Legion for Chase the Ace from 7:30pm till 9pm on September 17.

The advisory also applies to anyone at the Doghouse between 9:45pm and 11pm that night.

“Fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location should self-monitor for symptoms. Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop,” the advisory states for both venues.

Hay River had five active Covid-19 cases as of Friday, while the town’s Diamond Jenness Secondary School reported exposure to the virus at the school earlier in the week.

