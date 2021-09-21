Early NWT results give Michael McLeod lead over Kelvin Kotchilea

With 38 of 103 NWT polls reporting, Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod leads New Democrat Kelvin Kotchilea. Conservative parachute candidate Lea Mollison lies third.

As national networks declared another Liberal minority government on the horizon, McLeod, seeking a third term in office, had 41 percent of the vote counted as of 9:30pm.

Kotchilea had 31 percent, a 10-percent gap that was fluctuating by the minute as results came in.

Mollison had 13 percent and independent Jane Groenewegen 12.5 percent. Green Roland Laufer trailed on three percent.

McLeod, seeking a third term in office, appeared to have the strongest starting position at the election’s outset. The Fort Providence resident had a head start on his challengers as a member of the party calling the election, an announcement that left the Conservatives and Greens, in particular, scrambling to find candidates. He has enjoyed years as the face of Liberal funding announcements in the territory and has made few gaffes of note since being first elected in 2015.

However, the margin to Kotchilea remained too close to call.

Kotchilea, representing the New Democratic Party, hoped to restore the NWT to the party’s domain after Dennis Bevington spent nine years as the territory’s NDP MP between 2006 and 2015.

Having failed to win a by-election to become the new Monfwi MLA earlier in the summer, Kotchilea delivered a campaign in which he positioned himself as a young, Indigenous candidate looking out for the interests of the territory’s working families.

On Monday morning, Kotchilea wrote: “Regardless of the outcome, I hope our northern voices are heard in Ottawa.”

Mollison is neither northern nor vocal. She conducted not one interview during the campaign, telling APTN she had been instructed to decline them by her team. She lives in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and has never visited the Northwest Territories.

Not that any federal leaders have recently visited, either. The NWT barely ranked as an afterthought in the 2021 snap election, meriting no mention on the national stage. Three parties – the Liberals, Greens, and Bloc Québécois – did not even bother responding to letters from Premier Caroline Cochrane asking how they planned to help the NWT.

One story of the night was how the Conservatives, who did respond to Cochrane, performed in the territory despite running a candidate who lives elsewhere and declared herself to have been barred from talking.

In 2019, Conservative candidate Yanik D’Aigle – a Yellowknife resident – placed second behind the Liberals’ Michael McLeod, taking 26 percent of the vote to McLeod’s 40 percent. Though the NWT has not been represented by a Conservative since 1988, the 2019 result suggests a return at some point is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Green candidate Laufer had hoped to emulate Paul Falvo, who received more than 10 percent of the NWT’s vote as the Green representative in 2019. However, the Greens ordinarily struggle to reach five percent in the territory and the federal party made little to no impression on voters during this campaign. Laufer, affected by illness, attended only one of three major all-candidate forums ahead of polling day.

A polling place at Yellowknife’s Tree of Peace on election day in 2021. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Groenewegen – the first independent to run in the territory since 1997 and a veteran former MLA and minister at territorial level – took some time to announce her candidacy and advertised herself primarily as an alternative to the major parties rather than a candidate with a distinct platform of her own.

Her views on same-sex parenting were scrutinized after some residents shared a 2018 newspaper editorial alluding to her decision to walk out of a 2002 legislative debate on the matter.

To date, no independent has received more than 1,600 votes in an NWT federal election.

While there were reports of long lines at some polling places in southern Canada, few residents in the NWT’s 33 communities expressed complaints on Monday.

However, some isolating residents were denied the right to vote with no alternative to in-person voting in place for anyone who did not vote in advance, or by mail, and was subsequently exposed to Covid-19.

How the threat of the pandemic affected NWT turnout remained to be seen. Turnout in the territory was 54 percent in 2019.

More follows.