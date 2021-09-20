NWT voters head to the polls in federal election

Voters across the Northwest Territories will elect one of five candidates to become the territory’s next Member of Parliament on Monday.

Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod is seeking a third term in office. He is challenged by Conservative parachute candidate Lea Mollison, New Democrat Kelvin Kotchilea, Green Roland Laufer, and independent Jane Groenewegen.

The territory has been an afterthought in the major parties’ national campaigns, with no visit and barely a mention from any of the federal leaders.

However, many of the issues central to the snap election – like climate change, the evolving response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Canada’s economic future – are considered key to what happens next in the NWT.

Watch candidate forums: Cabin Radio | CBC North

Read forum summaries: Cabin Radio | CBC North

Polls run from 7:30am until 7:30pm across the Northwest Territories. Use the Elections Canada website to find out where to vote and what you’ll need to bring with you.

The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in Yellowknife has resulted in changes to some of the city’s polling places. Consult our list of changes to polling locations.

Nationally, it’s possible there may be no clear winner of the federal election on Monday night.

Hundreds of thousands of special ballots – mail-in ballots sent by Canadians within their own ridings – won’t be counted until Tuesday morning, which may delay results in close races.

Elections Canada said just under six million people, a record, voted during the four days of advance polling that ended last Monday.