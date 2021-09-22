GNWT to deliver update on Covid-19 measures on Wednesday afternoon

The NWT government has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon as residents wait for clarity on the future of public health restrictions in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì.

A news conference at 2:45pm will feature Premier Caroline Cochrane, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola, health minister Julie Green, education minister RJ Simpson, and NWT health authority Covid-19 operations co-lead Scott Robertson.

Yellowknife has been under gathering restrictions since September 8 that are set to expire at the end of Wednesday, though it’s possible – perhaps probable, given the city’s Covid-19 outbreak is expanding – that those restrictions will be extended at the afternoon news conference.

Schools in Yellowknife have been closed since September 14 with no word, so far, on when they might be expected to reopen.

Behchokǫ̀ has been in containment since September 9. Whatì has been in containment since the end of September 11.

There was no suggestion from the NWT government of what would be said on Wednesday afternoon, other than “an update on the current status of the response to Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories.”

