If you voted at the Explorer Hotel on Monday lunch, self-monitor

Anyone who voted in the federal election at Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel between 12pm and 1pm on Monday should self-monitor for Covid-19, the NWT government says.

In an update to its exposure notifications page, the territory said anyone at the Explorer Hotel polling place during that hour should monitor themselves for symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status.

If symptoms develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

So far, this is the only exposure warning related to Monday’s federal election in the territory.