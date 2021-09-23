If you voted at the Explorer or Multiplex at these times, self-monitor

Anyone who voted in Monday’s federal election at Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel between 12pm and 1pm, or the Multiplex from 4pm till 7pm, should self-monitor for Covid-19, the NWT government says.

In an update to its exposure notifications page, the territory said anyone at the Explorer Hotel polling place during that hour should monitor themselves for symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status.

Later on Monday, the NWT government added a similar advisory for the Multiplex polling place.

If symptoms develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

So far, this is the only exposure warning related to Monday’s federal election in the territory.