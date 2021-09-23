RCMP investigating break-in at downtown Yellowknife business

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for information about an alleged downtown break-and-enter on Thursday morning. The details match an incident at Coyote’s Bistro.

In a news release, police said they responded to an alarm at an unspecified building on Franklin Avenue, near 45 Street, at around 6:30am. Officers found damage to the building’s back door but were unable to locate any suspects.

While RCMP did not disclose the name of the business, Coyote’s owner Edward But said he was notified of a potential break-in by his security company on Thursday morning. When he arrived at the restaurant, police were already there.

According to But, his computers, iPads, a tablet used for takeout orders, and several bottles of alcohol were taken. He noted that while some of the missing bottles may have appeared to contain vodka, they were actually filled with simple syrup used to make lemonade.

“It hurts,” he said of the break-in.

“This is not a good time to have to spend money needlessly on a business.”

Edward But stands in his restaurant, Coyote’s Bistro. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

But noted his restaurant will likely lose business once harsher gathering restrictions take effect late on Friday, and he will have to spend money to replace the missing technology.

This is not the first time the business has been broken into, But said, describing it as the “hazards of doing business downtown.” He said while he takes steps to secure the restaurant, if someone is desperate enough to break in, they’ll find a way.

“I wish we could starting being able to feel safe,” he said. “I’ve been in Yellowknife almost 30 years. When I first moved here in town, we didn’t have to worry about anything. We could leave our doors unlocked, windows unlocked, car doors unlocked, never had to worry about anything like that. It’s definitely changed now.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com.