Exposure warnings issued for two NWT flights

A Canadian North flight on Monday and North-Wright Airways flight on Thursday are each the subject of exposure advisories issued on Thursday evening.

Fully vaccinated passengers in rows four to 10 of Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on September 20 should monitor for symptoms and isolate if they develop.

Unvaccinated passengers should isolate for 10 days and arrange a Covid-19 test.

The same guidance applies for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers on North-Wright Airways flight 126 from Yellowknife to Délı̨nę on September 23. Everyone on that flight is considered to be affected.

Advisories for two Yellowknife polling places during Monday’s federal election were issued earlier on Thursday.

Check all of the advisories on the NWT government’s website.