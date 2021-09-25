Man reported missing in Inuvik is found deceased

A search and rescue operation to find a man reported missing in Inuvik has ended in the recovery of a body.

Inuvik RCMP said on Saturday the missing man, 29, had “been located deceased” earlier on Saturday morning.

His body was found near the shore where he was last seen early on Friday morning, police said. A woman had been rescued by emergency responders as part of the same search operation on Friday.

The man has not been identified. The circumstances that led to his death are not clear, though police are understood not to suspect any criminality.

“The RCMP offer their condolences to the family and friends of the man,” police said.