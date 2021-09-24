Search launched for man reported missing in Inuvik

A search and rescue operation has been launched in Inuvik for a man reported missing who was last seen at the town’s boat launch.

Inuvik RCMP said in a news release they had received a call reporting a person potentially missing at 4:20am on Friday.

Police said the man in question, a 29-year-old whom RCMP did not name, had apparently gone into the water and could not be seen. A woman was located at the site and rescued by emergency responders, RCMP said.

A search led by local police with help from volunteers is under way on land and water, the news release stated, while a helicopter is assisting.

“The search is ongoing,” the news release stated. “As this is early in the process, we do not have further information at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.”