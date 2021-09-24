City facilities to close for 10 days

The City of Yellowknife is closing several facilities in response to a 10-day order tightening gathering restrictions in Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ.

Starting Saturday until at least October 4, City Hall, the fieldhouse, multiplex, and Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be closed.

The Yellowknife Public Library will remain open by appointment only while outdoor parks and playgrounds will have signage reminding residents to respect outdoor gathering limits of 25 people.

City buses will have a capacity limit of 50 people and passengers are required to wear masks.

The Yellowknife Community Arena will continue to operate as an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.