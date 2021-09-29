Fort Smith elementary school reports Covid-19 exposure

Fort Smith’s Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School says some students and teachers may have been exposed to a person with Covid-19.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, school principal Tiffany Kelly said contact tracing was taking place and letters had been sent to people identified as having contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of families affected was not immediately clear. As of last year, the school had around 250 students and just under 30 staff members.

Kelly’s letter, virtually identical to those sent by schools in Yellowknife and Hay River in recent weeks, stated the school would remain open to classes and students who are not isolating. In-person classes continue on Wednesday.

The NWT government’s Tuesday evening Covid-19 update did not report any new cases related to Fort Smith, but the update only included cases identified by 9am that day. Any new cases in the community are likely to appear in Wednesday evening’s update.

Until now, Fort Smith has only reported one case of Covid-19 during the NWT’s August-September outbreak. That case was reported on August 24 and had ended by September 2. A second case was briefly reported on September 13 but entirely deleted a day later, suggesting a false positive.