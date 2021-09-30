City splits $100K homelessness funds between six organizations

City councillors have approved $100,000 in federal funding be split between six frontline organizations working with vulnerable people in Yellowknife.

In February, councillors originally approved that money be given to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation to hold a community hunt. After the First Nation was unable to do so by the end of March as required, however, the federal government granted the city permission to re-allocate the funds.

The money will now be split evenly between the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation, Home Base YK, the Salvation Army, YWCA NWT, the Yellowknife Women’s Society, and the NWT Disabilities Council, with each organization receiving $16,667.

The funds are part of $956,814 the Canadian government granted the city for 2021/2022 through Reaching Home, a federal fund aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness.

Councillor Shauna Morgan said the city’s Community Advisory Board on Homelessness decided to split the $100,000 evenly rather than parsing out individual amounts for each organization as it will allow the funding to “get out the door” during the recent Covid-19 outbreak and enhanced restrictions in Yellowknife.

“All of the frontline organizations right now are feeling it and are being hit pretty hard and are being stretched pretty thin,” she said.

Morgan said organizations have indicated they plan to use the funding for staffing, food hampers, personal protective equipment and additional cleaning.

“Hopefully the organizations can do something wonderful with the little boost that they’re getting,” Councillor Niels Konge commented.