CoronavirusNewsYellowknife YK grocery store, hotel listed as Covid-19 exposure sites Published: September 30, 2021 at 3:55pm Emily BlakeSeptember 30, 2021 Outside Yellowknife's downtown Independent grocery store in April 2020. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio Advertisement. The Northwest Territories government announced two new Covid-19 public exposure sites in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon. Anyone who was at Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife from September 25 to 26 between 8:30am and 2:00pm should self-monitor, and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms – regardless of vaccination status.Advertisement. The same advice applies for anyone who was at the Chateau Nova Hotel in Yellowknife from September 25 to 26 between 5:00pm and 7:30pm. Advertisement. Related