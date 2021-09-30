YK grocery store, hotel listed as Covid-19 exposure sites

The Northwest Territories government announced two new Covid-19 public exposure sites in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who was at Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife from September 25 to 26 between 8:30am and 2:00pm should self-monitor, and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms – regardless of vaccination status.

The same advice applies for anyone who was at the Chateau Nova Hotel in Yellowknife from September 25 to 26 between 5:00pm and 7:30pm.