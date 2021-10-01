YK exposure warnings for bowling centre, restaurant, bar

The Northwest Territories government added three new locations to a growing list of Covid-19 exposure sites in Yellowknife on Thursday.

Anyone who was at the following locations is advised to self-monitor and immediately isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms:

Kingpin Bowling Centre on September 25 from 3:30pm to 5pm

A Taste of Saigon restaurant on September 24 from 7pm to 8pm

The Kilt and Castle Pub on September 24 from 5pm to 7pm and September 21 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife on September 20, 21, 22 and 24 from 11am to 5pm, September 25 from 8:30am to 2pm, September 26 from 8:30am to 3pm, and September 29 from 11am to 3pm

Chateau Nova Hotel on September 20 to 24 and 26 to 28 from 5pm to 8pm, and September 25 from 8am to 2:30pm

Also on Thursday, the territorial government issued exposure notices for a September 23 flight between Yellowknife, Colville Lake.