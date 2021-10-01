Coronavirus
Yellowknife

YK exposure warnings for bowling centre, restaurant, bar

Last modified: September 30, 2021 at 8:38pm

A false-colour National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases image of the B117 variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19
The Northwest Territories government added three new locations to a growing list of Covid-19 exposure sites in Yellowknife on Thursday.

Anyone who was at the following locations is advised to self-monitor and immediately isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms:

  • Kingpin Bowling Centre on September 25 from 3:30pm to 5pm
  • A Taste of Saigon restaurant on September 24 from 7pm to 8pm
  • The Kilt and Castle Pub on September 24 from 5pm to 7pm and September 21 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm
  • Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife on September 20, 21, 22 and 24 from 11am to 5pm, September 25 from 8:30am to 2pm, September 26 from 8:30am to 3pm, and September 29 from 11am to 3pm
  • Chateau Nova Hotel on September 20 to 24 and 26 to 28 from 5pm to 8pm, and September 25 from 8am to 2:30pm

Also on Thursday, the territorial government issued exposure notices for a September 23 flight between Yellowknife, Colville Lake.

