NWT offers third doses to residents 75 or older in YK, Behchokǫ̀

The Northwest Territories government is offering third doses of Covid-19 vaccines to residents aged 75 and older in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, and Behchokǫ̀.

The NWT and Tłı̨chǫ health authorities made the announcement on Friday, saying third doses will be available to eligible residents if at least six months have passed since they received their second dose. Anyone who turns 75 by December 31 qualifies. Third doses are voluntary.

The territorial government said in August third doses were being offered to residents at long-term care facilities. Last month, the GNWT said immunocompromised residents would also be able to access a booster shot.

Anyone in the NWT can still access first and second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at local health centres or public health offices.

Canada’s national advisory board on vaccines has recommended third doses of Covid-19 vaccines only in specific circumstances: for people living in long-term care homes, older adults, and immunocompormised individuals.

Dr Katherine O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals, said research suggests some immunocompromised people may need a third dose as the first two “aren’t doing what they do in otherwise normal, healthy people.”

In general, Dr O’Brien said, the available Covid-19 vaccines are performing well and holding up against the “severe end of the disease spectrum.”