NWT reports 99 new Covid-19 cases with leaps in YK, Behchokǫ̀

The Northwest Territories has identified almost 100 new Covid-19 cases since Wednesday. There are now 341 active cases of the disease in the territory.

In Yellowknife alone there were 219 known active cases on Friday, up from 172 on Wednesday. The territorial capital reported 72 new cases in the past 48 hours, while some others recovered. There were no new deaths reported.

Yellowknife has just entered its strictest limits on gatherings since the pandemic began, including measures that bar many households from having any visitors. Those measures will still be in place on Thanksgiving Monday. Schools remain closed.

Behchokǫ̀ now has 100 active cases, an increase of nine since Wednesday. The Tłı̨chǫ capital reported 24 new cases since the NWT government’s last update alongside some recoveries.

Wekweètì reported its first case of the fall outbreak. Numbers were unchanged in Whatì.

The Sahtu community where the present outbreak originated in early August, Fort Good Hope, reported one new case – its first since September 13.

Fort Smith added one case, moving to three active cases. Hay River reported three recoveries and no new cases, dropping to five active cases.

One case in Fort Simpson was entirely deleted, representing what may have been a false positive, though the territorial government did not confirm this.

Overall, there have now been 1,039 cases of Covid-19 reported in the present outbreak. Four new hospitalizations and one new intensive care admission were reported on Friday.

A range of new exposure warnings were issued for Yellowknife. Fort Simpson residents are also urged to consult their community’s section of the GNWT exposure advisories page, which contains a number of guidelines related to Covid-19 exposure in the village.

New exposure advisories for Yellowknife are as follows. If any apply to you, monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop.

Wednesday, September 22: Monkey Tree Pub, 9pm-midnight

Friday, September 24: Kilt and Castle Pub, 10:30pm-11:30pm

Monday, September 27: Walmart, 6-8pm

Tuesday, September 28: Rochdi’s Independent, 3-4pm

Monday, September 27’s Air Tindi flight 200 from Yellowknife to Łútsël K’é is also the subject of an exposure advisory. If you were on the 11am departure that day and are fully vaccinated, monitor for symptoms. If you were on the flight and are not fully vaccinated, isolate and book a Covid-19 test. (Note: the GNWT initially reported this as a Tuesday, September 28 flight on its website. The territorial government subsequently confirmed to Cabin Radio the flight took place on Monday.)