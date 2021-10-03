Exposure warnings for Walmart, Anytime Fitness, Red Apple

The NWT government issued three exposure warnings for Yellowknife businesses on Saturday as the city’s Covid-19 outbreak continues.

In all three instances, the territory said anyone at the locations at the times indicated – regardless of their vaccination status – should monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop.

The most recent exposure is at the city’s Walmart from 4pm till 4:30pm on Friday, October 1.

An exposure warning for the Anytime Fitness gym extends from 4:30am until 5:30am every day between Thursday, September 23 and Friday, October 1.

The third exposure advisory is for the city’s Red Apple restaurant from 10:30am to 11:40am on Sunday, Septembr 26.

Check the GNWT’s exposure notifications page for more information.

The next update on the pandemic across the territory, including case numbers, is expected on Monday evening.