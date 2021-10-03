Watch from 7pm: Hay River candidates’ forum

Who should be on Hay River’s next town council? Get some help answering that question in a live forum on Sunday evening from 7pm.

Cabin Radio’s Ollie Williams will spend 90 minutes putting questions to the 10 candidates for town council in a format similar to that used in last month’s federal election forum.

The candidates are Robert Bouchard, Kimberly Brockway, Emily Chambers, Keith Dohey, Linda Duford, Jeffrey Groenewegen, Keanan Kipling, Peter Magill, Karen Wall, and Brian Willows. There are seven seats available.

Watch the forum on Facebook or on this page. If you’re a Hay River resident with questions for the candidates, you can email those questions to our moderator before the forum begins.

You’ll be able to watch the forum on demand once it finishes.

An advance poll takes place from 11am till 6pm on Tuesday, October 5. Polling day runs from 10am till 7pm on Monday, October 18.