New YK exposure warnings include Ragged Ass Barber, Hungry Wolf

Yellowknife’s Hungry Wolf restaurant and Ragged Ass Barber are among the locations of Covid-19 exposure warnings issued by the NWT government on Sunday.

There are five separate advisories, joining others issued on Saturday. In all of the instances publicized on Sunday, affected people should monitor themselves for symptoms regardless of their vaccination status. If symptoms develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

Sunday’s advisories include exposure at the city’s Kilt and Castle Pub on Friday, September 24 between 10pm and 11:30pm.

Glen’s Independent, the downtown grocery store, has an exposure warning for 8:30am until 9:30am on Sunday, September 26. Rochdi’s Independent, uptown, has a warning for Monday, September 27 from 2:30pm until 3pm.

Ragged Ass Barber has a notification for Sunday, September 26 from 12pm until 1:30pm. The Hungry Wolf restaurant’s advisory is for Monday, September 27 from 10am until 2pm.

Those last two advisories were each queried by the businesses involved after the exposure notifications were published. Ragged Ass Barber said it did not open on Sundays and Hungry Wolf said it did not open on Mondays. The NWT government has been approached for clarification.

There were no fresh advisories for other NWT communities on Sunday. All of the Yellowknife advisories predate stricter limits on gatherings that were introduced from the start of Thursday and will last until at least the end of Thanksgiving Monday.

The next detailed Covid-19 pandemic update from the NWT government is expected on Monday evening.