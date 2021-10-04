Police search for missing men who left Łútsël K’é by boat

Police say they have begun a search for two men reported missing after they left Łútsël K’é by boat for Yellowknife on Friday.

Alfred Catholique, 74, and 29-year-old Hugo Devost-Thomas were expected back in Łútsël K’é on Saturday according to police, but have yet to arrive. RCMP said they were last seen in the area of Devil’s Channel, near Great Slave Lake’s Gros Cap.

The shoreline is being searched from the air. A civilian search-and-rescue team and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary have been mobilized, as has the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Trenton airbase in Ontario.

Police made a public appeal for any information about the whereabouts of the men.

RCMP said the two were travelling in a red 20-ft Kingfisher boat with a black outboard motor and beige canopy soft top.

An RCMP handout image of the boat in which the men were said to be travelling.

Catholique is described as Indigenous, 5 ft 9 in, and last seen wearing dark coveralls. Devost-Thomas is described as Caucasian, 5 ft 10 in, and last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

If you can help, call the Łútsël K’é detachment at (867) 370-1111 or 9-1-1.