NWT reports 86 new Covid-19 cases, active number little-changed

The Northwest Territories says 86 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified since Friday but the number of active cases remained roughly stable at 340, down one in three days.

Behchokǫ̀ reported 25 new cases as the community entered restrictions on travel that are unprecedented for the NWT, limiting travel only to those who can prove they are fully vaccinated or produce a negative Covid-19 test.

The community’s number of active cases grew by five to 105, implying 20 people had also recovered since Friday. No new deaths have been reported in the territory. The NWT has so far attributed six deaths during the pandemic to Covid-19.

In Yellowknife there were 58 new cases but also dozens of recoveries, meaning the number of active cases in the city and nearby communities rose by just one, to 220.

Elsewhere, Fort Smith reported one extra case to move to four active cases and five in total. Wekweètì reported two new cases, moving to three active cases. There were no new cases among other NWT communities.

Hospitalizations in the NWT increased by two to 35 during the current outbreak. There were no fresh intensive care admissions.

One new exposure advisory was reported in Yellowknife: the Home Base youth centre from 12pm till 8pm on each of September 25, 26, 29, and 30. If that affects you, monitor yourself for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and book a test. Meanwhile, two earlier advisories were updated after the NWT government initially published incorrect dates.

“The current outbreak situation northerners are collectively facing is serious,” the NWT’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, wrote in a Monday evening statement.

“Capacity throughout our healthcare system is not unlimited. The outbreak is disrupting our way of life.

“The public health orders intend to lower the risk of further transmission throughout Yellowknife and all NWT communities because we are so closely connected. These measures are difficult but we know they work.”