GNWT opens new grant for employers hit by capacity limits

Businesses “impacted by restrictions on gathering sizes” during the current NWT Covid-19 outbreak can now apply for up to $10,000 to help ensure employees are paid.

The territorial government announced the creation of a Labour Market Recovery Wage Grant on Thursday, administered by the Department of Education, Culture, and Employment.

The grant is targeted at non-essential businesses subject to restrictions that currently state only 10 people at a time, other than staff, may enter a business in some NWT communities.

Those businesses can now apply for a grant of up to $2,000 per employee, to a maximum of $10,000 per employer. Companies are told to contact their local ECE service centre to apply on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Registered businesses, industry associations, local housing authorities, non-government organizations, Indigenous organizations, and local, municipal, and Indigenous governments are eligible to apply,” the territorial government stated.

“Non-profit organizations that had to reduce hours of service, where staff are working fewer hours than the July 2021 reference period, are eligible.”

After this article was first published, the NWT government added the grant is open only to employers in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, Whatì, Behchokǫ̀, Norman Wells, Fort Good Hope, and Colville Lake, affected by public health orders in effect from August 1 onward.