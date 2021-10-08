Covid-19 exposure notices for YK, Fort Smith, Norman Wells flight

Covid-19 exposure notices issued by the NWT government on Thursday include a flight to Norman Wells, a store in Fort Smith, and multiple Yellowknife locations.

Rows six to 12 of Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Norman Wells on Sunday, October 3, from 7:45am to 11:55am, are the site of an exposure notice.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and were in the affected rows must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing. Fully vaccinated passengers should self-monitor and arrange for testing and isolate if symptoms develop.

In Fort Smith there is an exposure notice for the town’s Fields store on Monday, October 4 between 3:15pm and 4pm. If that affects you, self-monitor then isolate if symptoms develop.

In Yellowknife, anyone in the following locations at the given times should do the same:

M&M Foods on Wednesday, September 29 between 7pm and 7:30pm;

Walmart on Thursday, September 30 between 10am-11am and on Friday, October 1 from 7pm to 7:45pm;

Yellowknife Co-op on Friday, October 1 between 8pm and 8:30pm;

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Friday, October 1 between 5:30pm and 6pm; on Saturday October 2 from noon to 1pm; and on Monday, October 4 between 2pm and 2:30pm; and

the Range Lake same-day appointment clinic with Dr Wong on Tuesday, October 5 from 5:30pm to 5:45pm.

A dozen public exposure notices were also issued on Wednesday. To view all of the exposure notices, look at the GNWT’s website.