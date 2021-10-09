CoronavirusSouth SlaveYellowknife Big River, Ptarmigan Inn, Liquor Shop among exposure locations Published: October 9, 2021 at 5:53pm Ollie WilliamsOctober 9, 2021 An electron microscope image of the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 disease. Felipe Esquivel Reed/Wikimedia Advertisement. The NWT government issued 10 Covid-19 exposure warnings on Saturday, among them locations in Yellowknife, Hay River, and Fort Providence. For exposure at all 10 locations, the territory told people affected to monitor themselves for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and seek a Covid-19 test. Fort Providence’s Big River gas station was listed for 2-2:30pm on Sunday, October 3. In Hay River, the Rooster gas station carries an exposure warning for 3-4:30pm on Saturday, October 2, while the Ptarmigan Inn is listed for 8-9am on Sunday, October 3.Advertisement. Seven Yellowknife locations were given exposure notifications, as follows: Boston Pizza: 12-4pm on Tuesday, October 5; 12-4pm on Wednesday, October 6; 12-4pm on Thursday, October 7Walmart: 2-3pm on Monday, October 4Rochdi’s Independent: 6-7pm on Wednesday, October 6Co-op bakery section: 8am-1pm on Wednesday, October 6Liquor Shop uptown: 5:30-6:30pm on Wednesday, September 29; 5:30-6:30pm on Thursday, September 30; 5:30-6:30pm on Friday, October 1Cliff Café: 10-11am on Wednesday, October 6Salvation Army thrift store: 4-6pm on Wednesday, October 6 See all exposure notifications on the GNWT’s website. Advertisement. Related