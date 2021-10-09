Big River, Ptarmigan Inn, Liquor Shop among exposure locations

The NWT government issued 10 Covid-19 exposure warnings on Saturday, among them locations in Yellowknife, Hay River, and Fort Providence.

For exposure at all 10 locations, the territory told people affected to monitor themselves for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and seek a Covid-19 test.

Fort Providence’s Big River gas station was listed for 2-2:30pm on Sunday, October 3. In Hay River, the Rooster gas station carries an exposure warning for 3-4:30pm on Saturday, October 2, while the Ptarmigan Inn is listed for 8-9am on Sunday, October 3.

Seven Yellowknife locations were given exposure notifications, as follows:

Boston Pizza: 12-4pm on Tuesday, October 5; 12-4pm on Wednesday, October 6; 12-4pm on Thursday, October 7

Walmart: 2-3pm on Monday, October 4

Rochdi’s Independent: 6-7pm on Wednesday, October 6

Co-op bakery section: 8am-1pm on Wednesday, October 6

Liquor Shop uptown: 5:30-6:30pm on Wednesday, September 29; 5:30-6:30pm on Thursday, September 30; 5:30-6:30pm on Friday, October 1

Cliff Café: 10-11am on Wednesday, October 6

Salvation Army thrift store: 4-6pm on Wednesday, October 6

See all exposure notifications on the GNWT’s website.