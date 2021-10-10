Starbucks, DMV, and two flights among exposure locations

Covid-19 exposure notifications issued by the NWT government on Sunday involve three Yellowknife locations and two flights.

The flights are Canadian North 614 from Hay River to Yellowknife on Wednesday, October 6 (rows seven to 13) and Canadian North 245 from Yellowknife to Edmonton on the same day (rows 14 to 20).

For each flight, fully vaccinated people who are affected should monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop. If you’re affected but aren’t fully vaccinated, isolate for 10 days and book a Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, three advisories for Yellowknife locations ask those affected to monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

The locations involved are:

the city’s DMV office from 8:40am till 9am on Thursday, October 7;

Starbucks from 2pm till 2:15pm on Wednesday, October 6; and

New Dimensions hair salon from 1:30pm till 2pm on Wednesday, October 6.

The next full update on the NWT’s outbreak is expected on Tuesday evening. However, the territorial government also on Sunday confirmed a localized outbreak at the NWT legislature.