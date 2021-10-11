Five NWT students receive $5,000 scholarships from mining groups

Five young Northwest Territories residents have been awarded $5,000 scholarships by the territory’s Mine Training Society and mining-supported non-profit Diamonds Do Good.

The five include two people from Yellowknife, two from Łútsël K’é, and one from Délı̨nę. The scholarships are designed to support youth who live near diamond mines and are pursuing trades training or post-secondary education in business, science, technology, engineering, math, healthcare, or mental health.

Diamonds Do Good said the scholarships, offered in the NWT since 2018, were intended to “give back to the very areas where natural diamonds are found.”

In Yellowknife, 21-year-old nursing student Lindsey Mailloux and Nancy Ngo, a 24-year-old trainee geologist who recently completed a degree specializing in earth sciences at Carleton, are the recipients.

In Łútsël K’é, the recipients are 19-year-old trainee heavy equipment operator Devin Catholique and 30-year-old University of Lethbridge computer science student Trevor Marlowe.

Délı̨nę 28-year-old Courtney Vital, a student in the University of Lethbridge’s addictions counselling program, also receives a scholarship. She ultimately plans to establish a cultural healing camp in her home community.

Candidate selection was led by the Mine Training Society, based in Yellowknife, which works to place northerners in mine-related jobs with the help of hands-on mentoring and job coaching.