Covid-19 exposure notices issued for Hay River school, YK locations

Covid-19 exposure notices issued by the territorial government on Monday involve six Yellowknife locations and a school in Hay River.

The town’s Diamond Jenness Secondary School is the site of possible exposure on October 6 and 7.

“Public health or school administration has reached out to the staff and students in the affected classroom(s),” the territorial government said.

The school posted a letter to its Facebook page on Monday to notify parents and students about a confirmed case, stating the school will remain open for classes to resume in person on Tuesday.

All staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and immediately isolate if any develop.

“Contact your healthcare provider or local public health team for advice on the next steps if signs and symptoms develop,” the territory said.

In Yellowknife, advice for all of the exposure notices is the same: monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and, if they develop, isolate and arrange testing.

People who were in the following Yellowknife locations at these times should follow that advice:

Glen’s Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife on Tuesday, October 5 between 6pm and 6:35pm

The Cliff Café inside the Legislative Assembly – which was the site of other exposure notices on Sunday – on Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7 for lunch

The DMV’s entrance and office area on Thursday, October 7 between 8:40am and 9am

Canadian Tire on Thursday, October 7 between 7pm and 7:30pm

Yellowknife Co-op gas station on Thursday, October 7 between 7pm and 7:30pm

Walmart on Thursday, October 7 between 7pm and 7:30pm

All of the issued exposure notices can be found on the GNWT’s website.