NWT reports seventh Covid-19 death as active cases drop significantly

A seventh person in the Northwest Territories has died as a result of Covid-19, the NWT government said on Tuesday, as active case numbers dropped to their lowest figure this month.

There are now 335 known active cases in the territory, down from 456 on the Friday before Thanksgiving and the lowest since 287 active cases on September 29.

Dozens of recoveries were recorded in both Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀, presently the centres of the outbreak. Even so, and despite the territory’s strictest public health measures of the pandemic to date, Yellowknife posted 64 new cases since Friday and Behchokǫ̀ 14.

Yellowknife now has 211 active cases, down from 281 on Friday. Behchokǫ̀ has 105, down from 152.

No detail about the seventh person in the territory to die from Covid-19 was given. The territorial government made no mention of the death in its Tuesday evening update other than to state seven deaths had now been recorded.

Hospitalizations increased by three since Friday, though the number of intensive care admissions did not rise. (Far from all Covid-19 patients in hospital require intensive care. Often, patients are sent to the medicine unit, which can still provide a high standard of care for quite seriously ill people without the extreme measures available in intensive care.)

One new case was recorded in each of four other NWT communities since Friday: Fort Smith, Hay River, Whatì – which only just came out of containment on the weekend – and Łútsël K’é.

In Fort Smith, active cases fell from eight to six. Hay River’s active caseload increased by one to eight. Whatì, where in-person school classed resumed on Tuesday, now has two. Łútsël K’é remained stable at one.

In total, there have now been 1,423 Covid-19 cases recorded in the NWT since mid-August and 1,602 since the pandemic began.

The territorial government, as usual, extended its public health emergency on Tuesday, granting Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola emergency powers for at least two more weeks. There is no suggestion the territory will call off its emergency any time soon.

In other developments on Tuesday, the GNWT introduced an online form that allows residents to obtain proof of vaccination for use outside the territory. The new document meets federal standards, the NWT government said.

Localized outbreaks were declared at the Yellowknife Montessori School, Yellowknife Women’s Centre, and City Cab, and new exposure advisories were issued.