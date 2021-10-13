Get a Covid-19 test, NWT government tells Yellowknife cab drivers

Yellowknife’s taxi drivers are being urged by the Northwest Territories government to book Covid-19 tests.

City Cab was listed as a workplace exposure site by the NWT’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Dr Kandola’s office said it was “aware of confirmed cases among City Cab drivers.”

In a news release, the territory said it recommended that “all cab drivers in Yellowknife arrange for testing.”

Testing options set out by the NWT government include daily walk-in tests available from 9am till 11am at the 108 Archibald St testing facility or an appointment booked online.

Yellowknife had 211 active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the city’s lowest active figure since the start of the month and a drop of 70 since last Friday.

Even so, the city reported 64 new cases over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, suggesting many people are becoming newly infected despite dozens recovering.