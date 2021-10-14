Covid-19 warning issued for some Larga Kitikmeot travellers

The Nunavut government says anyone who stayed at Yellowknife’s Larga Kitikmeot over a two-day period earlier this month should isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

The Larga Kitikmeot boarding home provides somewhere to stay for Inuit travelling from the Kitikmeot region in order to receive medical treatment in Yellowknife or farther south.

In an advisory shared to Facebook, Nunavut said a case of Covid-19 at the facility meant there was a “significant increase to risk of exposure” if you were there on either Wednesday, October 6 or Thursday, October 7.

The NWT government did not immediately issue a similar notification.

The Nunavut government said anyone who stayed at Larga Kitikmeot on either of those two days should isolate for 14 days and get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

Yellowknife has more than 200 active cases of Covid-19 as an outbreak lasting more than a month continues.

Boarding homes are a site of particular concern as their occupants, usually residents of smaller northern communities, must by necessity spend time in close quarters with others – running the risk of sending the Delta variant back to those communities if transmission occurs.

Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, has already highlighted the Vital Abel boarding home, which serves a similar function, as a facility being closely monitored during the outbreak.