Exposure notices issued for four NWT communities, two flights

The territorial government issued 16 Covid-19 public exposure notices on Thursday evening. Affected locations include Hay River, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, and Yellowknife, plus two Northwestern Air flights.

Advice for all locations, excluding the two flights, is the same: monitor yourself for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test.

Inuvik:

Inuvik Centennial Library daily from Wednesday, October 6 to Tuesday, October 12 during all hours

Northmart on Monday, October 11 between 2:30pm and 3pm

Inuvik Soup Kitchen on Tuesday, October 12 between 5pm and 7pm

Hay River:

Super A grocery store on Monday, October 11 between 4pm and 4:30pm

Fort Simpson:

Northern store on Friday, October 8 between 5pm and 7pm and Sunday, October 10 between 3pm and 4pm

Service Canada Centre on Tuesday, October 12 between 11am and noon

Yellowknife:

The Source on Tuesday, October 5 between 2pm and 3pm

Shell gas station on Tuesday, October 5 between 2pm and 3pm and Thursday, October 7 between 1pm and 1:30pm

Weaver and Devore on Tuesday, October 5 between 1:30pm and 2pm

Canadian Tire on Wednesday, October 6 between 1pm and 2pm

Arctic Jewellers on Wednesday, October 6 between 2pm and 3pm

Centre Square Mall on Wednesday, October 6 between 2pm and 3pm

Walmart on Wednesday, October 6 between 11am and 1pm

Rochdi’s Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Thursday, October 7 between 11am to 1pm

Flights:

The two affected flights have different advice: if you were on the flights and are fully vaccinated, monitor for symptoms. If you are affected and are not fully vaccinated, isolate for 10 days and arrange a Covid-19 test.

The flights are:

Northwestern Air 507 from Fort Smith to Yellowknife on Monday, October 4 from 7:30am to 8:25am

Northwestern Air 508 from Yellowknife to Fort Smith on Tuesday, October 5 from 8:45am to 9:40am