CoronavirusDehchoSouth Slave Exposure notices issued for four NWT communities, two flights Published: October 14, 2021 at 7:36pm Sarah SibleyOctober 14, 2021 The Inuvik Centennial Library. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio The territorial government issued 16 Covid-19 public exposure notices on Thursday evening. Affected locations include Hay River, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, and Yellowknife, plus two Northwestern Air flights. Advice for all locations, excluding the two flights, is the same: monitor yourself for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and book a Covid-19 test. Inuvik: Inuvik Centennial Library daily from Wednesday, October 6 to Tuesday, October 12 during all hoursNorthmart on Monday, October 11 between 2:30pm and 3pmInuvik Soup Kitchen on Tuesday, October 12 between 5pm and 7pm Hay River: Super A grocery store on Monday, October 11 between 4pm and 4:30pm Fort Simpson: Northern store on Friday, October 8 between 5pm and 7pm and Sunday, October 10 between 3pm and 4pmService Canada Centre on Tuesday, October 12 between 11am and noon Yellowknife: The Source on Tuesday, October 5 between 2pm and 3pmShell gas station on Tuesday, October 5 between 2pm and 3pm and Thursday, October 7 between 1pm and 1:30pmWeaver and Devore on Tuesday, October 5 between 1:30pm and 2pmCanadian Tire on Wednesday, October 6 between 1pm and 2pmArctic Jewellers on Wednesday, October 6 between 2pm and 3pmCentre Square Mall on Wednesday, October 6 between 2pm and 3pmWalmart on Wednesday, October 6 between 11am and 1pmRochdi's Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road on Thursday, October 7 between 11am to 1pm Flights: The two affected flights have different advice: if you were on the flights and are fully vaccinated, monitor for symptoms. If you are affected and are not fully vaccinated, isolate for 10 days and arrange a Covid-19 test. The flights are: Northwestern Air 507 from Fort Smith to Yellowknife on Monday, October 4 from 7:30am to 8:25amNorthwestern Air 508 from Yellowknife to Fort Smith on Tuesday, October 5 from 8:45am to 9:40am