NWT police charge eight people with impaired driving

Police in the Northwest Territories say they charged eight people with impaired driving during a targeted operation over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The charges followed more than 700 vehicle stops. One person received an immediate roadside suspension, 37 other infractions were recorded for the likes of speeding, distracted driving, and absence of insurance, and more than 200 warnings were issued.

No region-by-region breakdown was provided.

Cst Andrew Moore of RCMP traffic services was quoted in a news release as saying: “We will continue to educate and promote road safety in attempts to make the highways in the NWT the safest in the country.”