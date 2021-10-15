Advice over City Cab Covid-19 outbreak expands to passengers

If you took a City Cab in Yellowknife on or after September 29, monitor yourself for symptoms of Covid-19 and arrange for a test if need be.

That advice came on Friday as the territory’s chief public health officer expanded her guidance related to an outbreak of the disease at the Yellowknife cab firm.

A localized outbreak at City Cab was declared earlier in the week. Initially, that announcement came only with instructions for drivers to get tested.

On Friday, Dr Kami Kandola’s office said passengers on or after September 29 should be watching for symptoms.

“If you develop any signs and symptoms of Covid-19, even just a runny nose, arrange for Covid-19 testing,” an advisory read.

Testing is available at 108 Archibald St, a building near the city’s airport across from the Folk on the Rocks parking lot. Appointments can be booked online or you can walk in from 9am till 11am daily.

If you need transport to get there and – in the circumstances – are reluctant to take a cab, a shuttle can be booked by calling (867) 766-8650.