NWT Covid-19 numbers fall again, more than 20 exposure warnings

For the second day in a row, the NWT reported its lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in weeks as the territory added 22 cases on Friday.

Like Thursday’s figure, that represents not only a day-on-day drop but a number significantly lower than those being posted earlier in October, raising hope that restrictions in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ will lift as planned on October 22.

In a week’s time, those communities are set to see the harshest gathering restrictions loosened and a new system installed whereby businesses and events can increase their capacities by admitting only vaccinated people (or people who aren’t eligible for vaccination, like young children).

Yellowknife recorded nine new cases on Friday, the city’s lowest daily reported tally in a month. There are 195 active cases in Yellowknife, a drop of 10 on Thursday and down from a high of 281 a week ago.

Behchokǫ̀ reported seven new cases. Active cases in the community fell by 16 to 117.

Yet as those numbers fall, case numbers increased in two other regional hubs.

In Inuvik, where the NWT government says community spread is beginning, two new and eight active cases were reported. Residents were warned the town is on the same trajectory as Yellowknife and urgent action is needed to avoid case numbers ballooning in the days ahead.

Hay River reported four new and 16 active cases. An outbreak is ongoing at Diamond Jenness Secondary School, where all students and staff who are not fully vaccinated have been told to isolate. Classes remain open for those who are fully vaccinated.

No other NWT communities reported new cases on Friday. Overall, the territory has 354 active cases, a drop of just over 20 in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported while hospitalizations increased by two, including one additional intensive care admission.

Meanwhile, more than 20 public exposure notices were issued on Friday. They involve locations in Inuvik and Yellowknife alongside rows three to nine of Friday, October 8’s WestJet flight 3258 from Edmonton to Yellowknife.

Three new localized outbreaks were declared in Yellowknife at Summit Air, Adam Dental, and the city’s fire hall.