Hay River murder suspect waives inquiry, heads directly to trial

A man charged with murdering a Hay River woman has chosen not to have a preliminary hearing and will proceed directly to trial in NWT Supreme Court.

James Colosimo, 32, of Hay River was charged with murder in September 2020 after Meg Darby Kruger, 18, was found dead at a home in the community’s McBryan Drive.

The relationship, if any, between the deceased and Colosimo is unknown. He was arrested on the same day her body was discovered.

Appearing briefly by video from the North Slave Correctional Complex, Colosimo listened as his lawyer, Charles Davison, addressed Chief Judge Robert Gorin in NWT Territorial Court on Friday.

“Your honour, having had a chance to review the disclosure … the new information before the court alleging second-degree murder, the defence is not requesting a preliminary inquiry,” said Davison.

Preliminary inquiries are held in Territorial Court to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial in Supreme Court. They are available to an accused charged with a serious Criminal Code offence, but they are not always utilized for any number of reasons.

“The matter will simply go to Supreme Court at this point,” said Gorin. “There will be no preliminary inquiry.”

With the pandemic-related backlog of cases, when the trial might be scheduled is not clear. The trial may have to wait until later next year or even 2023.

Colosimo remains in custody.

In February, Davison requested a mental health assessment for his client. Colosimo has no serious convictions on his criminal record.

Meg Kruger graduated from Diamond Jenness Secondary School in 2019. She has four siblings.

After Meg’s passing, messages of sympathy left for her mother Marny Twigge on social media mentioned “that adorable, spunky girl that brought a smile to everyone’s face.”

Meg’s father was retired RCMP Staff Sergeant John (Jack) Kruger, a long-serving and accomplished RCMP member who passed away in 2014.