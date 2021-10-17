GNWT websites return following Sunday outage

Government of the Northwest Territories websites are accessible again after a Sunday afternoon outage.

The outage appeared to affect all departmental websites plus those of branches like the NWT Legislative Assembly and the territory’s health authority.

Though many government services could not be accessed, some that are hosted by third parties – such as bookings for Covid-19 tests or boosters, the form for self-isolation plans, and the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard – remained available.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. GNWT websites returned to service at around 5pm.

For a period of Sunday afternoon, websites operated by the territorial government returned the message: “The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later.”

By 4:45pm, some sites began showing a new message: “This website is undergoing routine maintenance. It should be back online shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

GNWT websites are powered by open-source content management software named Drupal.