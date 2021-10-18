How to vote in Monday’s NWT municipal elections

Residents of five Northwest Territories communities head to the polls in municipal elections on Monday, October 18.

An election for mayor and council is taking place in Fort Smith. In Hay River, Norman Wells, Fort Simpson, and Inuvik, mayors will be acclaimed while elections for council are going ahead. There are also elections for district education authorities.

In Hay River and Norman Wells, you can vote from 10am till 7pm at your community hall. In Fort Simpson and Fort Smith, you can vote from 10am till 7pm at your recreation centre.

Inuvik residents can vote from 10am till 8pm in one of two locations. If you live west of Reliance St, vote at the Ingamo Hall friendship centre. If you live east of Reliance St, vote in the community hall at the Midnight Sun Complex.

Results will appear on the Cabin Radio website as we receive them.