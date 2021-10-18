Man stole Covid-19 vaccine from Yellowknife hotel, RCMP say

Police in Yellowknife say a 27-year-old man broke into one of the city’s hotels and took an unspecified quantity of Covid-19 vaccine in a crime of opportunity.

According to RCMP, police were called to the hotel on September 28 after staff discovered a nursing station within the hotel had been broken into and vials of vaccine taken.

RCMP did not name the hotel in question. Several city hotels have served as isolation centres or in related capacities associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

An investigation continued until Tuesday, October 12, at which point police say they arrested Jeremy Kuneyuna on charges of break-and-enter and theft, alongside a separate charge related to another break-in a week earlier.

“The missing vaccine has not been located at this time,” RCMP said in a Monday news release. “The investigation, at this point, indicates that this was not a targeted break-and-enter specific to the vaccine.”

Kuneyuna’s case has yet to be fully heard before a court. He is assumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111.