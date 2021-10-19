Avens launches fundraiser for new call bell system

Yellowknife seniors’ facility Avens on Monday launched a fundraising campaign to replace its 30-year-old nurse call bell system.

The fundraiser, called Operation Care on Call, will help the facility upgrade a system that allows residents to alert staff remotely if they need help. Over seven months, Avens hopes to raise $250,000.

One anonymous donation of just over $74,000 has already been made. The organization has a history of attracting generous donations – last year, Avens hoped to raise $125,000 for a shuttle bus over five months and instead raised $140,000 in four weeks.

“This proposed system will enable care staff not only to respond rapidly to a resident in need but significantly enhance communications between staff and those they care for, as well as among staff, improving efficiency and quality of care,” said Bronwyn Watters, chair of the Avens fundraising committee, in a news release.

“It will also provide greater peace of mind to residents and their loved ones, knowing that in an emergency, help is immediately at hand. This is a vital system and a critical project well worth supporting.”

People can donate through the Avens website.

Avens is also in the running to win $10,000 from the Field Law community fund program, along with a dozen other projects from the NWT. Voting closes on November 12. Winners will be announced on December 1.