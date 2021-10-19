Exposure at Hay River schools and Super A, flights removed

The NWT government included two Hay River schools and a grocery store in its Monday series of Covid-19 exposure locations, but removed two flights from the list.

Northwestern Air’s October 4 flight 507 and October 5 flight 508 are now no longer considered exposures sites, the territorial government said, and monitoring or isolation in association with them are no longer required.

In Hay River, where active cases rose from 16 to 21 on Monday, exposure notifications were issued for two schools.

Harry Camsell School’s kindergarten is affected from Tuesday, October 12 to Thursday, October 14. Princess Alexandra School’s Grade 5-6 class is affected from 12pm until the end of the day on Wednesday, October 13.

In each case, affected families have been contacted while other staff and students should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The town’s Super A grocery store is an exposure site from 8am until 4:30pm on October 12 and 8am to 10am on October 13. The Super A’s gas bar is an exposure site from 7:30pm till 8pm on October 14. In all cases, monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop.

That advice also applies to possible exposure at Behchokǫ̀’s FC Services from 5pm till 11pm on both October 13 and 14, and the same advice is given for five advisories in Yellowknife:

Rochdi’s Independent (Old Airport Road) from 9am till 11am on October 14;

Glen’s Independent (downtown) from 4pm till 4:30pm on October 14;

Tree of Peace friendship centre from 11am till 12pm on October 13;

Fatburger from 4:30pm till 10pm on October 12; and

Shoppers Drug Mart from 2:30pm till 3:30pm on Monday, October 11.

See the full range of exposure notices on the GNWT’s website.