Behchokǫ̀ not out of woods yet as active case count rebounds

Behchokǫ̀’s active Covid-19 case count returned to 68 on Wednesday as the NWT reported 34 new cases, a sign the territory’s two-month fall outbreak still has some distance to run.

Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife will leave behind their harshest gathering restrictions on Friday and shift to a system based on proof of vaccination to enter many businesses and events, the territorial government confirmed on Wednesday.

Case numbers have been steadily falling in those communities for the past week, but Wednesday’s statistical update brought news that Behchokǫ̀ had added nine cases and returned to 68 active cases, up from 60 on Tuesday and matching the number reported on Monday.

Yellowknife reported 15 new cases but a sufficient number of people recovered that the city’s active case count dipped slightly, from 129 on Tuesday to 127 on Wednesday.

Inuvik reported no new cases for the second successive day, a minor victory after community spread was identified in the community late last week.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation remain communities of concern as new restrictions begin. Between them, the two now have 31 active cases, up from 24 a day earlier as seven new cases were recorded.

Elsewhere, Łútsël K’é recorded three new cases. Thursday, October 14’s Air Tindi flight 200 from Yellowknife to Łútsël K’é is now listed as an exposure site. If you were on the flight and are fully vaccinated, monitor for symptoms. If you’re affected but are not fully vaccinated, isolate for 10 days and book a Covid-19 test.

There were no new cases reported in any other NWT communities. No new deaths, hospitalizations, or intensive care admissions were recorded.

Overall, there have been 1,815 Covid-19 cases associated with the NWT since the pandemic began, of which 1,636 came since the beginning of August.

There were 11 new exposure warnings for Yellowknife on Wednesday, two in Hay River, and three in Fort Smith, though it’s more than a week since Fort Smith reported a new case. (It’s possible a person who contracted Covid-19 in another community passed through the town.)