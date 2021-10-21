No new Behchokǫ̀ Covid-19 cases, Hay River tally grows

For the first time since the fall Covid-19 outbreak reached Behchokǫ̀, the community on Thursday reported no new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Behchokǫ̀’s total case count remained at 357, the first time that number has remained static on consecutive days of reporting since September 7. The community has 66 active cases, down from 68 on Wednesday.

Importantly, the amount of testing carried out in each community on any given day is not reported by the territory. It isn’t clear if the lack of new cases in Behchokǫ̀ is related to any alteration in testing this week. However, there has been no indication from the territorial government of any such change.

Yellowknife reported eight new cases on Thursday, moving to 850 in total since the fall outbreak began. Active cases fell by two to 125.

Hay River reported nine new cases, the first time in the outbreak that the South Slave community has recorded the highest day-on-day increase anywhere in the territory.

The town and neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation now have 39 active cases, an increase of eight on Wednesday. While most of the NWT will shift to a new set of restrictions on Friday, based on proof of vaccination, Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation will remain under stricter measures until at least early November.

No other NWT communities reported new cases on Thursday. Active case counts fell from two to one in both Whatì and Fort Good Hope and were unchanged elsewhere.

There was no change to the number of deaths, intensive care admissions, or hospitalizations in the NWT.

The overall active case count across the territory is now 252, down from 254 on Wednesday. The NWT has reported 1,832 cases in the pandemic to date.

Only one new public exposure notice was issued on Thursday. If you were at Yellowknife’s Red Apple restaurant between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, October 18, monitor yourself for symptoms and isolate if any develop.