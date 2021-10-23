No new Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife as restrictions change

Yellowknife reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time in two months as Friday evening brought about a shift in pandemic restrictions for most of the Northwest Territories.

With the exception of Behchokǫ̀, Hay River, and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, where harsher restrictions will temporarily persist, the NWT’s new rules from 5pm on Friday allow 25 people at indoor gatherings and 50 people outdoors – but more if vaccination verification is used.

Gatherings at your own home can increase to a total of 25 people if everyone is fully vaccinated (or aged under 12), with no social distancing required.

In a last-minute change, anyone 18 or younger no longer needs to show photo ID alongside their proof of vaccination under the new rules. (Previously, the rules were set to demand that anyone aged 12 or over show photo ID with their vaccination documentation to gain entry to businesses or events that require full vaccination. However, the practicalities of acquiring such photo ID for youth can be complex.)

Immediately after the rules changed at 5pm, the City of Yellowknife said it was “reopening facilities and services for all ages,” most of them from Monday onward. City Hall, an exception, remains closed. Check the city’s website for full details.

Schools in Yellowknife will reopen for in-person learning on Monday. Kaw Tay Whee School, in Dettah, “remains closed to in-person learning until further notice,” the territorial government said, but Ndılǫ’s K’alemi Dene School will reopen on Monday.

“GNWT departments are working on plans for reopening,” the territory added.

With no new cases recorded for the first time since August 24, Yellowknife’s active case count dropped from 125 to 111 on Friday. That’s the city’s lowest figure for active cases since early September.

Behchokǫ̀, which on Thursday was told its residents must see out at least one more week of severe restrictions, added 11 cases and moved from 66 to 77 active cases.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, under harsher restrictions until at least early November, also added 11 cases and moved to 50 active cases. Wekweètì reported its first new case since October 4.

There were no new deaths, intensive care admissions, or hospitalizations reported on Friday.

Overall, the NWT now has 265 active Covid-19 cases – up 13 on Thursday. There have been 1,855 cases associated with the territory since the pandemic began, 1,676 of them coming since the start of August.

No new public exposure notices were issued on Friday.