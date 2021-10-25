Advertisement.

Yellowknife

Yellowknife’s City Hall is about to get spooky

Yellowknifers, get your carving tools and gourds ready. The annual Pumpkin Lane is returning to City Hall this Halloween.

City dwellers are encouraged to help make Somba K’e Civic Plaza a little more spooky by lining the trail with Jack-o’-lanterns from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 3.

Each evening from 5:30pm, residents can bask in the glow of their neighbours’ creative creations, add their own pumpkin, or help by placing a candle in a pumpkin.

Lighting supplies will be provided by the city but residents can also bring their own candles and lighting tools.

