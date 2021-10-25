Yellowknifers, get your carving tools and gourds ready. The annual Pumpkin Lane is returning to City Hall this Halloween.

City dwellers are encouraged to help make Somba K’e Civic Plaza a little more spooky by lining the trail with Jack-o’-lanterns from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 3.

Each evening from 5:30pm, residents can bask in the glow of their neighbours’ creative creations, add their own pumpkin, or help by placing a candle in a pumpkin.

Lighting supplies will be provided by the city but residents can also bring their own candles and lighting tools.