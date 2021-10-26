Hay River’s Covid-19 active case count overtakes Behchokǫ̀

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation are now reporting more active Covid-19 cases than Behchokǫ̀, the NWT government said on Monday.

Hay River and KFN moved to 58 active cases on Monday after adding 18 new cases since Friday. In Behchokǫ̀, which reported five new cases and many recoveries, the active case count fell to 42.

Schools in Behchokǫ̀ are set to reopen on Monday, November 1. Dettah’s Kaw Tay Whee School will do the same, having not reopened on Monday as other schools in Yellowknife and Ndilǫ returned to in-person learning.

In Yellowknife, the active case count fell from 111 on Friday to 91 on Monday. There were 14 new cases reported. Five exposure notifications were issued for the city, including several for bus routes.

Elsewhere, there were three new cases in Inuvik but the number of recoveries meant active cases fell from 14 to 10.

There are no longer any active cases in Fort Good Hope or Whatì, nor in Fort Simpson, where all six Covid-19 cases reported on October 13 were declared resolved as of Monday.

The Ekati diamond mine was the only other location in the NWT to report a new case on Monday.

Overall, the NWT now has 207 active Covid-19 cases, down from 265 on Friday and the lowest territory-wide figure since September 15. Public health officials will closely watch that figure in the coming days as the NWT shifts to a model of gathering restrictions that allows more interaction between people who are fully vaccinatd.

There was one new hospital admission in the NWT since Friday. There remain nine deaths in the NWT associated with Covid-19.