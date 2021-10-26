Politics Indigenous portfolios shuffled as Vandal retains northern affairs Published: October 26, 2021 at 9:15am Ollie WilliamsOctober 26, 2021 Last modified: October 26, 2021 at 9:19am Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal during a visit to Yellowknife in January 2020. Emelie Peacock/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Marc Miller is Canada’s new minister of Crown-Indigenous relations as Dan Vandal retains his position as northern affairs minister in Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet. Carolyn Bennett, whom Miller replaces, moves to a new post as minister for mental health and addictions. Former health minister Patty Hajdu fills the vacancy Miller leaves as minister of Indigenous services.Advertisement. Winnipeg-based Vandal, who is Métis, has been Trudeau’s northern affairs minister since 2019. He is also responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency. Michael McLeod, the NWT’s Liberal MP, was not selected. The latest cabinet continues a Canadian tradition of selecting northern affairs ministers from nowhere near the North, one that now encompasses the past 29 people to hold such a portfolio. (While the NWT’s Ethel Blondin-Andrew was a minister of state for northern development from 2004 to 2006, the federal minister of Indian affairs and northern development throughout that time was Andy Scott.) Elsewhere, Anita Anand is the second woman in Canadian history to become defence minister, following Kim Campbell in 1993. Harjit Sajjan moves to international development. Mélanie Joly takes foreign affairs. Former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault, a one-time director of Greenpeace Quebec, is the new environment and climate change minister.Advertisement. Here’s the new cabinet in full: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia FreelandMinister of Transport Omar AlghabraMinister of National Defence Anita AnandMinister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn BennettMinister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude BibeauPresident of Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill BlairMinister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy BoissonnaultMinister of Innovation, Science and Commerce Francois-Phillipe ChampagneMinister of Health Jean-Yves DuclosPresident, Treasury Board Mona FortierMinister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean FraserMinister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina GouldMinister of Environment and Climate Change Steven GuilbeaultMinister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty HajduLeader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark HollandMinister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed HussenMinister of Rural Economic Development Gudie HutchingsMinister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci IenMinister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena JaczekMinister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie JolyMinister of Seniors Kamal KheraMinister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David LamettiMinister of intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlancMinister of National Revenue Diane LebouthillierMinister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulayMinister of Public Safety Marco MendicinoMinister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc MillerMinister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce MurrayMinister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary NgMinister of Labour Seamus O’ReganMinister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas TaylorMinister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla QualtroughMinister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo RodriguezMinister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit SajjanMinister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-OngeMinister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena TassiMinister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan VandalMinister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson Advertisement. Related