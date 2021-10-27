Northwest Territories reports 10th death from Covid-19

The Northwest Territories reported a 10th death from Covid-19 on Tuesday, providing for the first time information about the vaccination status of those who have passed away.

There was no detail about the territory’s 10th fatality related to the disease. The death was marked only in a news release stating the number of deaths had increased from nine to 10.

However, the same news release provided new data related to those 10 fatalities.

According to the office of Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola, in seven of the 10 instances, the person to have passed away had not been vaccinated.

In one instance, a fully vaccinated person died.

Two were partially vaccinated, which could mean either they had only received one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 or 14 days had not elapsed since their second shot.

The death recorded on Tuesday is the first since October 13. The NWT government does not identify those who have passed away, but families of the deceased may choose to do so at a later date.

The NWT reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday: four in Yellowknife, four in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, and nine in Behchokǫ̀.

Active cases across the territory fell by eight to 199, below 200 for the first time since September 15.

There are now 78 active cases in Yellowknife, 62 in Hay River, 48 in Behchokǫ̀, five in Inuvik, three in Łútsël K’é, and one each in Fort Smith and Wekweètì. There is also an active case at the Ekati diamond mine.